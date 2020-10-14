Sule suspends aide over alleged forgery

Abdullahi Sule

By David Odama

THE Nasarawa state governor, Abdullahi Sule has ordered the indefinite suspension of the Senior Special Assistant ( SSA) on Development Control, Arch. Stanley Buba, following alleged forgery.

The affected SSA, Buba has been directed to hand over all government properties in his possession to the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nasarawa State Urban Development Board (NUDB).

The suspension order was contained in a letter signed by the Secretary to the State government, Barr. Muhammad Ubandoma Aliyu and made available to newsmen in Lafia.

The indefinite suspension according to the release is based on the recommendation of State House of Assembly, that the SSA be suspended to pace the way for investigation by an Ad-hoc committee constituted by the House to look into the alleged forgery and impersonation standing against the governor’s Aide.

The letter reads in parts: We are in receipt of a letter NSHA/ ADM/123/ VOL.1/ 124 dated 9th September 2020 here forward a resolution of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly suspending you from office as the SSA to the governor on Development Control.

” Accordingly, the governor, Abdullahi Sule, has approved that you proceed on indefinite suspension pending the determination of the committee constituted by the State House of Assembly to investigate the activities of your office.

” You are also requested to hand over all government properties in your possession to the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nasarawa State Urban Development Board ( NUDB)”.

