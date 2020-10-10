Sultan releases Afroboy

By Sampson Unamka

JAMIKA Entertainment’s rising teen star, Sultan, has finally released his anticipated second studio album Afroboy.

The 13 track LP is a follow up to his previous album Baby Shark released in 2019. Afroboy sees Sultan featuring acts like Sugarboy, Yovi, Lopo, Nadi K, Rapture, LMD Akika, and fellow label mate Koredianx.

The 17-year-old music act is confident his album would be a strong competitor for album of the year against that of established acts like Burnaboy, Wizkid, and Davido. His last album Baby Shark was nominated for the Top Naija Music Awards but he lost out.

Sultan, who is also part of the Jamika Force group and is known to be a rapper, says his sophomore album is named after his alter ego, Afroboy.