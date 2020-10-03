Sultan warns eaders not to mix politics with religion

Linus Oota, Lafia

The Sultan of Sokoto and President, Nigerian Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, His Eminence Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar III, has called on political leaders at all levels not to join politics with religion, noting that peace and unity remain key to development of any society.

He also called for the reintroduction of history subject in the curriculum of Nigeria schools.

The Sultan made the call on Friday in Keana LGA of the state at a programme to mark the 4th anniversary of Alhaji Abdullahi Amegwa Agbo III, as the 34th Osama of Keana and the commissioning of the Palace Jumaat Masjid.

He stressed the needs for leaders at all levels to see religion as means to entrench justice and fairness towards unity and peaceful co-existence among the diverse groups in the country.

He said the reintroduction of the history subject in Nigerian schools will give students and generations yet unborn the sense of direction.

He therefore cautioned elected officials in the country against bringing religion into the corridors of governance, but rather carry everybody along to promote unity among the citizens.

According to him: “I wish to call on all elected officials in the country to be doing good to people so that people and God will bless them, there are countries that are not Islam but have progressed

“Do not meddle religion with politics. If God wants, He can make us one religion, but He has made us differently in his own wisdom,” he said.

Sultan Abubakar concluded by appreciating Governor Sule’s efforts at completing his immediate past predecessor’s, Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura’s projects just as he encouraged the two political leaders in the state to continue working in synergy to develop Nasarawa State.