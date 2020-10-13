Sunkanmi Omobolanle defends Hushpuppi

By Adeniyi Adewoyin

Actor, Sunkanmi Omobolanle has defended alleged fraudster, Hushpuppi, after a follower raised an eyebrow over his post.

The light-skinned actor shared a picture of Hushpuppi on his birthday, which elicited angry reactions from a fan.

In his post accompanied by a picture of Hushpuppi, Sunkanmi wrote: ” I pray ya Allah today to give you long life and be with you all the days of your life Rahmon. Happy birthday, HUSH @hushpuppi.”

Responding to the post, a follower, @Omoayinde, said the actor should be ashamed for celebrating an arrested fraudster.

The follower wrote: “Someone that’s ruined the lives of millions of innocent souls both home and abroad, and who’s finally being caught up with by the long arm of the law, is the person you’re publicly showing affection for. You should have some shame, at least”.

Omobolanle replied saying no one is in the position to judge a fellow human.

“Shame for posting him on his birthday… haba he’s human after all, moreover, you be God? Why judge?? Omo iyami life no b so, eni ba lomo… shey o ti ye?”, he replied.