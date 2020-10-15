World News

SUNY Oneonta President Resigns After 700 Students Test Positive for Coronavirus

By
0
Views: Visits 0

The State University of New York at Oneonta had the worst coronavirus outbreak of any public university in the state.

As Twitter and Facebook Clamp Down, Republicans Claim ‘Election Interference’

Previous article

Facebook and Twitter Dodge a 2016 Repeat, and Ignite a 2020 Firestorm

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News