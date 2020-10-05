Super Eagles’ friendlies amongst best in Africa, NFF general secretary says

Agency Reporter

Mohammed Sanusi, the General Secretary of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), on Monday said the two friendly games lined up for the Super Eagles were amongst “the best in Africa’’.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that reigning African champions Algeria are Super Eagles’ opponents in the first of the two international friendlies to be played in Austria.

Three-times African champions Nigeria will confront the Desert Foxes on Friday, before taking on the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia four days later at the Jacques Lemans Arena.

The matches fall within the FIFA window for international matches and have been approved by the world football governing body FIFA, as well as the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

Sanusi told NAN in Abuja that NFF chose two of the best African teams as opponents for the Super Eagles because they were high-level opponents.

“The friendlies are among the best in Africa, considering the ratings of the teams involved and the current form of the players of these countries.

“Algeria is rated fourth in Africa and 35th in the world, while Tunisia is Africa’s number two-ranked team after Senegal.

“So, there is so much at stake for us in terms of national pride.

“We (Nigeria) are indeed delighted with the opportunity of facing two of Africa’s football giants,’’ he said.

Sanusi added that the matches were also going to be good preparation for the Super Eagles ahead of the upcoming 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.

He said he was looking forward to an exciting encounter in spite of the harsh realities of the COVID-19 pandemic which meant that the game would be played behind closed doors.

“Football activities have since resumed in Europe with the adherence to strict COVID-19 guidelines and most of our players are already used to the playing conditions.

“So, I expect the friendlies to be exciting, in spite of the games being played without the usual crowd,” he said.(NAN)