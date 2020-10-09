Daily News

Super Eagles lose 1-0 to Algeria

By
0
Post Views: Visits 0

Our Reporter

The Super Eagles on Friday night were defeated by African champions Algeria.

The encounter was the first match for the Gernot Rohr-led Eagles in 2020. They failed to end the unbeaten run of the reigning African champions Algeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ramy Bensebaini’s fifth minute strike settle score as the Super Eagles slumped to a third straight defeat to African champions Algeria 1-0 in an international friendly at the Worthesee Stadium, Klagenfurt, Austria.

Bensebaini poked home from close range after the Eagles defence failed to clear their lines from a corner kick.

Rafael Nadal Could Tie the Majors Record at the French Open. Novak Djokovic Is in His Way.

Previous article

Senate to debate PIB October 20

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Daily News