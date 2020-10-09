Super Eagles lose to Algeria again

The Super Eagles of Nigeria lost 1-0 to Algeria in an international friendly played Thursday night at the Wörthersee Stadion in Klagenfurt, Austria.

The Desert Foxes took an early lead from a scrambled effort on a corner kick six minutes into the game.

Bensebaini Rami pounced on a poor clearance off a corner by the Nigerian defence as he makes the score 1-0.

Both the Eagles and the Desert Foxes had been redundant all year due to the coronavirus pandemic and Thursday’s tie was a good warm up for the Afcon qualifiers ahead.

Algeria, apart from getting a back-to-back win over Nigeria, has also caught up in terms of head-to-head as both countries are on nine wins respectively.

The Super Eagles will be up against Tunisia in four days’ time.

Interestingly, the Carthage Eagles thumped Sudan 3-0 in their friendly encounter at the Stade Olympique Rades on Friday.

Saif-Eddine Khaoui opened the scoring for the Carthage Eagles in the 17th minute before Ali Maaloul got the former African champions their second goal in the 25th minute.

Anis Ben Slimane added the third 10 minutes later.

Tunisia will now shift attention to next Tuesday’s friendly against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The game will hold at the Jacques Lemans Arena, Austria.

Nigeria defeated Tunisia 1-0 the last time the two countries met in the third place match of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.