Super Eagles slip to 1-0 defeat against Algeria

The Desert foxes of Algeria came out victorious against the Super Eagles of Nigeria as they secured a 1-0 win in Friday’s international friendly in Austria.

An early goal from defender Bensebaini Rami secured the win for Algeria.

The match also saw FC Midtjylland midfielder Frank Onyeka and Zaidu Sanusi of FC Porto make their Super Eagles debut

Algeria went close on 3rd minutes from a dangerous cross from the left but Zaidu Sanusi cleared for a corner. The Foxes’ positive start eventually paid off as they opened the scoring in the 6th minute through Rami.

Rami reacted quickest off his header which came off his own player from a corner-kick to slam into the net.

Goalkeeper Okoye was called into action in the 20th minute as he got down well to stop a low shot from Brentford winger Said Benrahma.

The Eagles had their first chance of the game through Alex Iwobi who drove toward the Algerian area only to hit his shot just wide of the target.

In the half-hour mark, Samuel Kalu got into a good position on the left, beat his marker with a couple of stepovers, but blazed his effort way over the bar.

Algeria almost doubled their lead on 36 minutes, but Okoye produced a superb save to palm away a well-taken free-kick by Andy Delort.

A minute later Paul Onuachu had a chance to equalise after meeting Sanusi’s cross which came off the Algerian keeper for a corner.

The Eagles continued to find a good opening and went close again on 42 minutes but Kalu’s shot from out the box was well saved by the Algerian keeper.

The Eagles made their first change before the start of the second half with Mikel Agu replacing Onyeka.

Five minutes into the second half Moses Simon went in for Kalu who got a knock to the knee earlier while attempting to get to a long pass.

On the hour mark, Tyronne Ebuehi tried a long-range shot which went just off the target. In the 65th minute, William Troost-Ekong made a timely intervention to cut out a dangerous low cross.

The Eagles made a double change on 67 minutes with Kelechi Iheanacho and Kevin Akpoguma replacing Onuachu and Ebuehi respectively..

The Algerians had a free-kick in a decent area following a foul by Leon Balogun but Delort’s low effort missed the target.

In the 85th minute, Okoye made a good save as he tipped away across to safety.

In the added time Iheanacho almost snatched a late equaliser but saw his effort from a free-kick miss target.

