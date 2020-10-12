Support Amaechi to attract projects to Igboland – Aide urges

By Chris Ochayi

The Igbo people of the South East geo-political zone have been asked to support the Minister of Transportation, Hon. Rotimi Amaechi to enable him to succeed in his determination to effectively attract Federal projects to Igbo land especially in the rail sector.

Aide to the Minister, Dr Israel Ibeleme, who made the call while speaking in Abuja, urged the Igbos to be patient with Ameachi and give him necessary support needed for him to do more projects in the region.

Dr. Ibeleme added that the Minister was on the right track in making sure rail projects in Eastern Nigeria are completed and ready for use.

Dr Israel noted, “I have received several calls from prominent Nigerians especially from those in Igbo land stating their mind on the projects of the Transportation Minister. I want to assure you that the Minister is using his office effectively to attract federal projects to Igbo land especially in the Rail sector.

“I must categorically say that the Federal Government have approved the construction of the Eastern Rail line which will take you from the approved Deep Seaport in Bonny to Port Harcourt to Maiduguri with an Industrial Park in Port Harcourt.”

Dr. Isreal also highlighted the Importance of the ongoing projects in the East, and it’s Impact on Businessmen in the Axis.

“Businessmen around Ariaria main market and by extension Imo, Enugu and Anambra States can now transport their containers from Onne to various States by Rail when completed. Also, traders in Onitsha can now use the River Port which will boost the economy in the South East region.”

The aide to the Minister called on Igbos not to relent in giving out their support to the Minister of Transportation as there is a lot to benefit and gain from the numerous Rail Projects the Minister is embarking on in Eastern Nigeria.

He Said: “Recently Nigerians would recall that the first container that was transported from Onne Seaport to Onitsha River Port was massively celebrated by many Nigerians.

“Therefore I urge all Igbo citizens all over the world to be patient with the Minister, reason been that he Is working day and night to ensure the Rail and transportation sector is adequate which was the Promise the Mr. President made to Nigerians.

“The Igbo’s should be supportive and proactive in supporting the Minister, because there is more to come in this Government under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

“You could recall that Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri Ralline was commissioned virtually by Mr. President with about 11 stations and 326 kilometers distance which the South South region are currently enjoying. You will also recall that the President has also approved the construction of the Lagos-Kano Project,” he added.

Dr. Isreal also thanked President Muhammadu Buhari , for the numerous support he has given to the Transport Minister in ensuring proper discharge of his duties.

“We also commend the President for all the support he has given to the Transport Minister, the Niger Delta should be grateful for the person of Rotimi Amaechi.”

Vanguard