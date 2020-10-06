Surveillance video shows last sighting of missing Florida mom, 50, 10 days ago

Police have released surveillance footage showing a missing Florida mom shopping inside a Walmart just moments before she ‘vanished into thin air’.

Stephanie Hollingsworth, 50, has not been seen since September 25 and there are grave concerns for her safety.

The mom-of-three left her Belle Isle home around 12pm in her 2000 silver Chevrolet Tahoe, leaving behind her cellphone.

ATM records show she withdrew $20 from a Bank of America on Goldenroad Road around 2pm, before heading into a Walmart on the same street.

Surveillance video shared by police on Monday shows Stephanie walking down one of the store’s aisles before she abruptly turns around and walks towards the exit.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Police hope that the release of the video will prompt shoppers who may have seen Stephanie to come forward with information.

According to The Orlando Sentinel, family and friends have now set up a ‘command post’ outside the Walmart, distributing flyers and launching ‘search parties’ in a bid to bring the mom back home.

Orange County police say they are ‘extremely concerned’ for her safety and there is a $5,000 reward for her safe return.

Stephanie – who works as a yoga instructor – suffers from unspecified mental health conditions and requires care.

Belle Isle Chief of Police Laura Houston said her department is not ruling out the fact Stephanie could’ve simply left on her own volition; but they aren’t ruling out foul play either.

Surveillance video shared by police on Monday shows Hollingsworth inside a Walmart on Goldenrod Road around 2 pm on September 25. It is the last time she has been seen

Her husband Scott Hollingsworth said it was unlike his wife, the mother of his three sons (above), to take off without her phone, a change of clothes, or word of where she was heading. He said she’d never abandon her children

Her husband, Scott Hollingsworth, is also appealing to the public for help.

Scott says it is unlike his wife, the mother of his three sons, to take off without her phone, a change of clothes, or word of where she was heading. He says she’d never abandon her children.

‘The fact that she just vanished in thin air just doesn’t make sense. We can say with a certain degree of certainty that she is endangered at this point,’ Scott told Click Orlando on Monday.

He added the family has to ‘suspect the worst’ at this stage, but he vowed never to stop looking for Stephanie until the circumstances around her vanishing are made clear.

‘I’m asking for everybody’s help to do everything they can to find her,’ said Scott. ‘Understand that this woman… Stephanie, my wife of 25 years is in trouble and we need to get her back to her family, her children.

‘Stephanie… we are looking for you, your family loves you more than ever. We don’t know what’s going on but we’re going to find you…. just know that,’ he continued.

Investigators say they’re concerned for her well-being as she suffers from unspecified mental health conditions and requires care. Scott and Stephanie have been married for 25 years

On Friday, Scott held a vigil to raise awareness of his wife’s disappearance that was attended by dozens in the local community.

‘She’s an amazing person, an amazing mother. She’s a beautiful soul and just gave everything she had to everyone in her life,’ he told the Orlando Sentinel. ‘A lot of people loved her, and anyone could always count on her.’

The key to the search, Scott said, is finding the SUV that Hollingsworth was driving when she went missing.

‘What we’re asking for is people to check all their immediate surroundings — parking lots, apartment complexes, remote areas,’ Scott Hollingsworth said. ‘Anywhere a truck like that can be parked and unnoticed for a long time. It can’t just disappear.’

Her brother, Chad Chitwood, drove up from Boca Raton to help in the emotional search.

‘She’s got three boys. Everyone says what a loving person she is,’ Chad said. ‘My sister’s lived in this community for over 10 years. All her friends are here for her.’

Hollingsworth is described as five-feet, four-inches tall, has brown hair and eyes. She last seen wearing a black shirt and black pants, and driving a silver Chevrolet Tahoe with the Florida license plate: Y50XUR.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Belle Isle Police Department via the Orange County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch line at 407-836-4357 or call 911.

You can report any tips to Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS anonymously. Any information leading to the whereabouts of Stephanie Hollingsworth can get up to a $5,000 reward.