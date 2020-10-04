Surviving after Attacks: Sad tales of displaced Benue women

After Nguveren Terseer survived an attack by suspected herdsmen on her village, the 27-year old widow and her two children moved into an internally displaced persons’ camp in Makurdi, the state capital.

Over 70 people, mostly male farmers, were killed in the attack on Logo in January 2018. Ms Terseer’s husband was one of the victims.

Logo is one of the communities in Benue State most affected by the herder-farmer conflict prevalent in Nigeria’s Middle Belt region. The usual suspects behind the attack were Fulani herdsmen from Nigeria’s semi-arid far north who seasonally migrate southwards in search of grass for their cattle. Their migration often takes them into violent conflict with farming communities such as Ms Terseer’s Logo, in the context of intense competition for rapidly declining resources as population expands.

The attacks have precipitated the displacement of thousands of people, such as Ms Terseer, who is now her decimated family’s breadwinner.

She was lucky to escape the herdsman’s bullet on the day that they killed her husband, she told PREMIUM TIMES.

“We were on the farm when they came. They killed my husband.” Asked how she escaped, she replied: “They said they didn’t want to kill a woman.”

She now ekes out a living by selling local gin and cigarettes in a small shop in Wurukum area of the Benue State capital.

But the trauma of watching her husband shot multiple times and butchered, living without him and raising their two children alone is a big burden on the young widow.

Ms Terseer’s story is not unique and is the story of many others.

Three years before the attack that killed Ms Terseer’s husband, a similar one led to the death of Mseer Nyamve’s husband in a different part of Benue.

At her new farm in Logo, where she now lives, Ms Nyamve was tending her yams. The farm had shown prospects of a good yield, even though she had not applied fertiliser to it. It was a yam farm of about 80 rows of 65 heaps each.

At the farm, Ms Nyamve narrated how suspected armed herdsmen killed 17 persons during a raid on Chembe, a Benue community on the border with Nasarawa and Taraba states. The early morning attack on January 30, 2015, claimed the life of her husband.

State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) said it registered 483,699 IDPs, mostly women and children.

But for the emergency camp education arranged by the state government and international bodies, children in the troubled areas have had no access to classrooms since 2018.

From 2009 to 2018, IDPs grew in Africa from 6.4 million to 17.7 million, according to the UNHCR. More than 2.5 million of them are in Nigeria.

The UNHCR, Doctors Without Borders, Red Cross and other humanitarian agencies have been in the camps collaborating with the state government.

“If someone can help to train one of my children in school, I will be happy. I will also be happy if I have a house to sleep in,” Yahuan Nyityô of Chembe told PREMIUM TIMES.