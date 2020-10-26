World News Susan Hendl, Ballet Master and Dancer, Dies at 73 By Roslyn Sulcas 1 min ago ShareTweet 0 Views: Visits 0 After dancing for George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins, she became a longtime teacher at the New York City Ballet. Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)MoreClick to share on Skype (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related
Comments