World News

Susan Hendl, Ballet Master and Dancer, Dies at 73

By
0
susan-hendl,-ballet-master-and-dancer,-dies-at-73
Views: Visits 0

After dancing for George Balanchine and Jerome Robbins, she became a longtime teacher at the New York City Ballet.

Chill Vibes, Minus the Wind Chimes: It’s a New Day for New Age Music

Previous article

The Strand Calls for Help, and Book Lovers Answer

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in World News