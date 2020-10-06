Suspect arrested at gunpoint after ‘a dozen shots are fired’ outside North Carolina courthouse

By Snejana Farberov For Dailymail.com

Published: 16:44 EDT, 6 October 2020 | Updated: 17:40 EDT, 6 October 2020

A man was arrested at gunpoint in North Carolina this afternoon in connection to a drive-by shooting outside a courthouse in downtown Raleigh.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office said that 8-12 shots were fired from an SUV at the Wake County Justice Center in the 300 block of South Salisbury Street at 3pm.

No injuries were reported stemming from the shooting, which took place outside the Public Safety Center housed in the imposing courthouse complex.

A shooting outside Wake County Justice Center in downtown Raleigh, North Carolina, on Tuesday afternoon sparked a manhunt

Officers blocked traffic along Salisbury Street as they looked for the shooter’s white Dodge Durango

A man suspected of opening fire outside the courthouse was arrested at gunpoint after 4pm in Cary, North Carolina

‘We went through the shock of having our Public Safety center shot up from the street. We had citizens out front standing by to go through the process to obtain pistol permits,’ Wake County Sheriff Gerald Baker told WTVD. ‘We had officers out there assisting them. I thank God not a single person got hit. All were in the line of fire.’

Photos from the scene that were posted on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page showed bullet holes in glass doors at the courthouse complex and debris scattered outside the entrance.

‘A search is underway for the shooter,’ the sheriff’s office tweeted earlier.

Officers blocked traffic on Salisbury Street between Davie and Martin streets as they search for the gunman, who was said to be driving a white Dodge Durango.

The Wake County Sheriff’s Office shared a series of photos taken at the scene of the shooting

A bullet hole is seen in a glass door on the left. The photo on the right shows glass and debris on the ground outside the entrance

Some 8-12 rounds were fired at the complex but no injuries were reported

About an hour later, dozens of patrol vehicles converged on a home on Rose Street in the Raleigh suburb of Cary.

WRAL reported that officers held a man in a white T-shirt at gunpoint and put him in handcuffs.

Sheriff Baker was on the scene in Cary and confirmed that the detained man was suspected of carrying out the shooting in Raleigh.

‘We do believe that he is the shooter,’ the sheriff told reporters.

Baker said the unnamed suspect was taken into custody without incident. No motive has been determined so far.