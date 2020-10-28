Suspect detained after reports of shooter at NAS Pax River’s Webster Field – but no weapons found

By Marlene Lenthang For Dailymail.com

Published: 12:09 EDT, 28 October 2020 | Updated: 13:04 EDT, 28 October 2020

A suspect has been detained following reports of a possible active shooter at Naval Air Station Patuxent River’s Webster Field in Maryland Wednesday morning.

A 911 call at 10.35am reported person with a gun making threats at Building 8140 at the Webster Field annex in St. Inigoes.

US Navy Police and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene, as per the Southern Maryland Chronicle.

The suspect was located and searched, but no weapons were found. The suspect is now in custody.

Patrick Gordon, the NAS Pax River Public Affairs Officer, said no shots were fired and there were no injuries.

The scene was secured and the lockdown was lifted by 11.15am.

‘NAS Patuxent River would like to thank our Navy and community partner emergency services for their quick and professional response to this emergency situation,’ the base said in a statement.

Webster Field spans 850 acres and is run by NAS Patuxent River located 15 miles away

The investigation is ongoing. DailyMail.com has reached out for more details.

The NAS Patuxent River station serves as Headquarters to the Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR), the US Naval Test Pilot School, and the Atlantic Test Range.