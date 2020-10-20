suspect-is-arrested-after-‘shooting-two-houston-police-officers’-at-an-apartment-complex

By Valerie Edwards For Dailymail.com

Published: 11:27 EDT, 20 October 2020 | Updated: 12:36 EDT, 20 October 2020

A suspect who allegedly shot two police officers Tuesday morning at an apartment complex in Houston has been taken into custody.

The incident unfolded around 9am after the officers from the Houston Police Department were dispatched to the 2600 block of Holly Hall near the Texas Medical Center.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo later tweeted: ‘We have had two officers struck by gunfire. Please pray!’

A suspect who allegedly shot two police officers Tuesday morning at an apartment complex (pictured) in Houston has been taken into custody

Chief Art Acevedo shared that the ‘suspect has been taken into custody without further incident’

According to Houston Police Officers Union President Joe Gamaldi, both officers were taken to the hospital.

Details about their injuries were not immediately available.

Before the suspect’s arrest, the police had warned locals to stay away from the area.

‘This remains an active scene. SWAT is en route to a possible barricaded suspect. Please continue to avoid area,’ Houston police tweeted.

A short time later, Acevedo shared that the ‘suspect has been taken into custody without further incident’.

Houston police also confirmed the suspect’s arrest, saying that the suspect is ‘en route to the hospital’.

It’s unclear how the suspect was injured.

Authorities said more information about the incident will be released during a press conference at 12.30pm CDT.