Suspected Bandits Kill Three In Niger

Suspected bandits have killed three persons at Tashar Kare in Rafi local government area of Niger State.

The gunmen attacked the community in the early hours of Monday.

Among those killed are the son and younger brother of the village head of Tashan Kare and a local vigilante member who works in the community.

According to eyewitnesses, the bandits had attacked Tashan Kare on Saturday where they rustled some herds of cattle, but the members of the community reinforced themselves and gave a chase to the attackers to rescue the cattle.

They however returned today during the time members of the village were observing their early hour Muslim prayers.

Tashan Kare came under attack in August this year, where at least eight persons were killed including some military personnel.

The latest attack forced some members of the vigilante group from the village to protest to the Police station in Kagara town to express their disenchantment towards what they described as lack of efficiency on the part of the police to secure the people.

A resident of Kagara town who spoke to Channels Television said there was an exchange of gunshot in the process between the vigilante personnel and men of the police at the station which resulted in the killing of one person and three others injured.

Efforts to speak to the police on the attack proved abortive as the Public Relations Officer, ASP Abiodun Wasiu would not pick his calls.

Some members of the vigilante group from Tashan Kare, Disin have been reportedly killed by Tashar Kare by bandits, one person killed at Kagara Divisional Police Station Kagara, while three people wounded have been taken to Minna for treatment.

In the meantime, the District Head of Kagara Town, acting on behalf of the Emir of Kagara and the Local Government Chairman, has ordered the Tashar Kare community to conduct burial rites to the three persons that lost their lives in their community.