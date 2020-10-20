Suspected cultists kill two in Kwara

Two persons have been killed from an attack by suspected cult members in Maraba/Alalubosa area of Ilorin, Kwara State capital.







It was gathered that the killing was an aftermath of Sunday’s attack on #EndSARS protesters in Ilorin.







The head of one of the deceased was severed from his body and deposited on top of the General Post Office flyover bridge in the metropolis, while the second victim was killed at Sabo Oke area in the metropolis late Sunday evening.







The beheaded victim was identified as Yusuf, aka Lucifer, and said to have been involved in Sunday’s attack against the protesters, while the identity of the second victim is unknown.







It was gathered that members of rival cult groups met during the #EndSARS protest and renewed their rivalry despite being cautioned by the protesters not to disrupt the rally.







Yusuf was killed by suspected rival cult members who stormed his residence in large numbers around noon. According to an eyewitness account, “we started hearing gunshots at 12 noon around Maraba. We all hurriedly closed shops and scampered for safety. Few minutes later, we saw some group of boys wielding cutlasses, guns and other dangerous weapons, leaving Maraba through Pategi section of the garage. When the dust settled, we met the lifeless body of a young man with severe cutlass cuts on his head and body.”







Speaking on the development, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the death of only one person, saying that the command had commenced investigation.







Okasanmi said the police had notified the Commissioner for Health on the need to evacuate the body at Post Office area. “We got information this morning that the head of one Yusuf, a.k.a. Lucifer, was on top of Post Office flyover bridge and the deceased was confirmed by neighbours as an identified cultist.







“It was also alleged that he was killed by suspected cultists. The police are not aware of the death of any other person as regards the protest,” he said.







The Kwara State Police Command also debunked the story of the police disrupting EndSARS protesters in Ilorin on Sunday, as claimed by a tweet in circulation.







Okasanmi said since the beginning of the protest in Kwara State, the protesters had enjoyed full protection by the police.







Spokesman of the Kwara State command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Olasunkanmi Ayeni, said relevant agencies had been contacted for the evacuation of the severed head.







Ayeni, who urged residents to be security conscious owing to the current mood of the nation, also called for calm among the #EndSARS protesters so as not to allow questionable characters take advantage of the protest to commit crime.

