Suspected herdsmen kill Council staff in Ekiti

By Rasaq Ibrahim, Ado-Ekiti

Fear has enveloped residents of Aramoko-Ekiti, the headquarters of Ekiti West Local Government Area of Ekiti State as suspected herdsmen killed a staff of the council area, Kayode Ogunleye.

The Nation gathered the victim’s lifeless body was discovered on Sunday in a pool of blood by a search party after he didn’t return home from the farm on Saturday.

The incident occurred barely five days after two men were kidnapped along Aramoko-Igede-Ekiti road by gunmen.

A community source alleged the victim, who was also a pastor working for All Christian Fellowship Church, was invaded by the suspected herdsmen in his farm along Aramoko-Ijero-Ekiti.

The source said the pastor went to his farm to harvest banana to be sold to fuel his vehicle when the suspected armed-wielding herdsmen opened fire and killed him on the spot.

“If you see the manner he was shot, you will see that he was kneeling down, begging not to be killed,” the source stated.

The Ekiti Police Public Relations Officer, Mr Sunday Abutu, who confirmed the incident, said that the command had swung into action to unravel the perpetrators of the act.

Abutu stated the police were yet to identify the killers and ascertain their intention, adding that the Commissioner of Police, Tunde Mobayo, had ordered a full scale investigation.

“I can confirm to you that a staff of the Ekiti West Council Area identified as Kayode Ogunleye was murdered at his farm along Aramoko-Ijero Ekiti yesterday morning (Saturday) by assailants.

“He was killed in his farm by assailants whose intention we have not been able to establish as of now. We are assuring the public that the perpetrators shall be arrested and punished for their sins,” he said.