suspicious-package-reported-outside-the-us-capitol-ahead-of-amy-coney-barrett’s-confirmation 

BREAKING NEWS: Suspicious package reported outside the US Capitol just hours before Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation

By Luke Kenton For Dailymail.com

A suspicious package has been reported outside the US Capitol in Washington DC, just hours before Amy Coney Barrett is set to be confirmed as a Supreme Court justice. 

The unidentified item was reportedly sighted at the East Front of the Capitol Building. 

Officers from the United States Capitol Police Department are investigating.

No further information was immediately available. 

The USCP has not yet responded to a DailyMail.com request for comment. 

This is a developing story… 

