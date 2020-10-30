Breaking News

Suzanne Lynch’s US election diary: All eyes on the midwest battlegrounds

By
0
suzanne-lynch’s-us-election-diary:-all-eyes-on-the-midwest-battlegrounds
Views: Visits 8

Trump and Biden take to the states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota


Updated: about 2 hours ago

US President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump at a campaign rally in Tampa, Florida on Thursday. Photograph: Chris O’Meara/AP.

US President Donald Trump with first lady Melania Trump at a campaign rally in Tampa, Florida on Thursday. Photograph: Chris O’Meara/AP.

All eyes are on the midwest on Friday as the two presidential candidates descend on the states of Michigan, Wisconsin and Minnesota.

Donald Trump’s election victory in 2016 was based on his surprise win in a trio of states – Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania – which had traditionally voted Democrat. Though he won each state by less than one per cent, they delivered him 46 electoral college votes, pushing him past the 270 electoral college votes needed to win the election.  

The Irish Times

Please subscribe or
sign in to continue reading.

The Irish Times

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe
No obligation, cancel any time.

Already a subscriber? Sign In

First full moon on Halloween night since 1955 will be rare ‘blue moon’

Previous article

Oyewale Femi emerges NAOSRE president

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News