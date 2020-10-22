Breaking News

Suzanne Lynch’s US Election Diary: Trump ready to go on the attack over Biden’s son in final debate

By
0
suzanne-lynch’s-us-election-diary:-trump-ready-to-go-on-the-attack-over-biden’s-son-in-final-debate
Views: Visits 0

Trump and Biden prepare for final presidential debate face-off 12 days out

Former president Barack Obama waves to the crowd after speaking at a ‘drive-in rally’ in support of Joe Biden in Philadelphia. Photograph: Kriston Jae Bethel/The New York Times

Former president Barack Obama waves to the crowd after speaking at a ‘drive-in rally’ in support of Joe Biden in Philadelphia. Photograph: Kriston Jae Bethel/The New York Times

US president Donald Trump and Democratic opponent Joe Biden will face off in their second and final debate tonight in Nashville, Tennessee, with just 12 days to go until election day.  

Following the first rancorous debate that saw Trump repeatedly interrupt his opponent, and Biden telling the president to “shut up” at one point, the commission on presidential debates is allowing the moderator to mute the microphones, at least during the candidates’ initial responses to each question.

The Irish Times

Please subscribe or
sign in to continue reading.

The Irish Times

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe
No obligation, cancel any time.

Already a subscriber? Sign In

Life under Level 5: Where can I go, who can I see, what is closed?

Previous article

Thousands of gardaí mount checkpoints and patrol parks, beauty spots

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News