Suzanne Lynch’s US Election Diary: Trump returns to 2016 playbook in Pennsylvania

President tells crowd he is not a Washington politician as election day looms
President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Photograph: Doug Mills/The New York Times
“If I do not sound like a typical Washington politician, it’s because I’m NOT a politician.” Sound familiar? Yes, because this was Donald Trump last night at a rally in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, returning to the 2016 playbook that won him the election.
Whether this strategy delivers him victory a second time remains an open question as polls show Joe Biden with a double-digit lead nationally and ahead of Trump in several key swing states.
