Breaking News

Suzanne Lynch’s US Election Diary: Trump ‘walks out’ of TV interview at White House

By
0
suzanne-lynch’s-us-election-diary:-trump-‘walks-out’-of-tv-interview-at-white-house
Views: Visits 0

President castigates ‘liberal wealthy hypocrites’ at Pennsylvania rally


Updated: 19 minutes ago

President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Erie International Airport, Pennsylvania. Photgraph:Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Erie International Airport, Pennsylvania. Photgraph:Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

With 13 days to go until election day, I’m in North Carolina, a crucial battleground state where Donald Trump and Joe Biden are tied, according to latest polls.  

Trump is due to hold a campaign rally here in Gaston County tonight. Speaking to people in this predominantly white, rural community where he won more than 60 per cent of the vote in 2016, the president appears to be as popular as ever.

The Irish Times

Please subscribe or
sign in to continue reading.

The Irish Times

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe
No obligation, cancel any time.

Already a subscriber? Sign In

‘My sister preys on people’s weaknesses, and causes nothing but trouble’

Previous article

Lindsey Graham is accosted by two women who slam Amy Coney Barrett as ‘racist and unqualified’

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News