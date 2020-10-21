suzanne-lynch’s-us-election-diary:-trump-‘walks-out’-of-tv-interview-at-white-house

President castigates ‘liberal wealthy hypocrites’ at Pennsylvania rally
Updated: 19 minutes ago
President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally at Erie International Airport, Pennsylvania. Photgraph:Jeff Swensen/Getty Images
With 13 days to go until election day, I’m in North Carolina, a crucial battleground state where Donald Trump and Joe Biden are tied, according to latest polls.
Trump is due to hold a campaign rally here in Gaston County tonight. Speaking to people in this predominantly white, rural community where he won more than 60 per cent of the vote in 2016, the president appears to be as popular as ever.
Comments