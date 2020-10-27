suzanne-lynch’s-us-election-diary:-trump’s-judicial-legacy-confirmed-as-barrett-reaches-supreme-court

At any other time, the vote to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to the supreme court would dominate US media coverage for weeks. But coming as it does in the final week of an election campaign, her confirmation to the court last night threatens to be overshadowed by the torrent of election news.

It shouldn’t be. Appointing a justice to the supreme court is one of the most important powers invested in a US president. Donald Trump has been lucky enough to have nominated three justices on the nine-member court.