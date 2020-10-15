Suzanne Lynch’s US Election Diary: Voters queue up amid worrying sign for Trump in key state

Election Day may be 19 days away, but across the United States people have already started casting their votes.

Long queues were reported again yesterday in states such as Georgia and Texas that opened early voting this week. For many people across the globe, the sight of long lines in one of the world’s most stable democracies is surprising. For many Americans it’s par for the course. Some states, particularly those lacking a tradition of postal voting, have struggled with long waits and malfunctioning election infrastructure for years.