SWAT: Important Points To Note About The New Police Tactical Unit

Following the dissolution of the Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS), the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, moved to create a new unit known as the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team to fill the resulting gap.

It would be recalled that the IGP had on Sunday, October 11, 2020, disbanded the SARS due to alleged extra-judicial killings, wanton arrests and dispossession of property through physical assault and other intimidation tactics; before creating the SWAT unit on Tuesday, October 13, 2020.

The Mandate of the SWAT unit

The unit’s goal will be restricted to:

Response to robbery attacks

Response to scenes of weapon-related crimes

Rescue operations

Special operations involving high-profile criminals

Other points to note is that

No personnel of the defunct SARS will be selected to be part of the SWAT team

Operations of the new unit will be strictly intelligence-driven

Members of the team will by no means embark on routine patrols

Members of the new tactical team are barred from the indiscriminate and unlawful search of phones, laptops and other smart devices

Operatives of the new SWAT unit must be free of any pending disciplinary matter especially those touching on misuse of firearms and abuse of human rights.

It would be important to note that despite this move made by the IGP, the #EndSARS protest has continued with new hashtags like #EndSWAT and #IGPResign because they have lost faith in the government and are demanding accountability.

