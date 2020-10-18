SWAT members have clean service record, says IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has reassured Nigerians that members of the Special Weapons And Tactics (SWAT) are without cases of human rights violation in their service records.

Adamu said in a statement that the SWAT members will commence training on Monday, 19th October 2020 at the Police Mobile Force (PMF) Training School, Ila Oragun, Osun State and the PMF Training School, Ende Hills, Nasarawa State.

He noted that the officers selected for the training “are young, smart and energetic officers who have acquired not less than seven (7) years working experience with clean service records – no pending disciplinary matters, no record of violation of rights of citizens or misuse of firearms – and are physically fit to withstand the rigour of SWAT Training and Operations.

The IGP reiterates that no personnel of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) will be a member the new Tactical Team.

Adamu said SWAT members will operate within very high professional and ethical standards, rule of law and dictates of best international policing practices.

He stated that the immediate establishment of a new Tactical Team is necessary to fill voids created by the “dissolution of the defunct SARS particularly during the “EMBER Month” traditionally characterized with upsurge in armed robbery and other violent crimes in the country.”

The IGP, therefore, seeks the cooperation of the citizens in the ongoing development drive for a new and reformed Nigeria Police Force.

He disclosed that the police is partnering with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and other Development Partners for the training of the tactical team.

The selected officers, according to the IGP, shall be subjected to physical fitness test, medical and toxicology screening etc and those found to be unsuitable shall be discharged.

Other areas of the training program will include modern-day police ethics and values, Intelligence-led policing, Operation planning/Tactical decision-making processes, Hostage rescue tactics and operation, weapon handling, first aid/basic life-saving skills, stress/fear management, police-citizens relations and emotional intelligence etc.

The training modules will be handled by other carefully selected development partners, security experts as well as veterans from the civil society and human rights community.

