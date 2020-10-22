sweden-holidays:-astonishing-hotel-that-sits-on-the-rocky-island-of-hamneskar

For those who like their hotels to be in locations that are on the windswept and remote side, this one, which sits on a craggy island off the coast of Sweden, could be just the ticket.

It’s called ‘Pater Noster – A Home on the Horizon’, with the first part of the name drawn from the 19th-century lighthouse on the site, and the second because there really isn’t much in the way of landscape nearby.

The location is the island of Hamneskar – 22 miles from Gothenburg on Sweden’s west coast – and the boutique property boasts nine rooms that can accommodate 18 guests. The site also boasts an outdoor sleeping area, a restaurant, a bar and an outdoor cafe.

One of the guest bedrooms. The nine guest bedrooms come with ‘incredible views’ and all have DUX beds

The island had been considered uninhabitable, but houses were built for the lighthouse master, his family and staff. These have now been transformed

The Pater Noster lighthouse was constructed in 1868 and the waters around it were considered extremely hazardous – so feared that seafarers would read The Lord’s Prayer – Pater Noster in Latin – when their ships approached the dangerous reefs.

The island was thought of as uninhabitable, but houses were built for the lighthouse master, his family and staff.

For almost 110 years, a string of lighthouse keepers lived with their families on the island, caring for the lighthouse, rescuing sailors and creating a small, isolated society.

The hotel says the property is perfect for smaller groups looking for something completely different or for hosting meetings and private parties

Inside the hotel’s dining room. The restaurant serves local seafood and fish while the outdoor cafe, only open in spring and summer, offers local, traditional food

Pictured left is one of the hotel’s bathrooms. Stays on the island start from £284 per night per person

A map showing the location of Pater Noster on the island of Hamneskar. It is 22 miles from the city of Gothenburg

Now, a team of Swedish entrepreneurs, hoteliers, restaurateurs, designers and professional sailors have joined forces and given this complex of buildings a new lease of life. They say their ambition is it to turn it ‘into one of Sweden’s top destinations’.

As well as the nine rooms with ‘incredible views’ and DUX beds, Pater Noster – A Home on the Horizon has heated seawater hot tubs and staff can offer island tours and wine tasting in the old food cellar.

Guests can also enjoy a massage, meditation or watch the sunset inside the lighthouse building itself or relax in the old Kruthuset – a storage house for gunpowder.

Other activities include deep-sea fishing, cooking, sailing, kayaking and scuba diving.

The restaurant serves local seafood and fish while the outdoor cafe, only open in spring and summer, offers local, traditional food.

While on the island, guests can take part in activities including deep-sea fishing, cooking, sailing, kayaking and scuba diving

The island is accessible by boat either from Gothenburg or from the nearest town of Marstrand, 4.8 miles away, and by helicopter depending on the weather.

Guests can either pay to stay in one of the hotel’s rooms, which start from £284 per night per person, or they can rent the entire island exclusively from £15,720 per night.

The hotel says: ‘Pater Noster is a great example of how to meet the new demands within the world of hospitality, offering genuine guest experiences with a strong cultural heritage.

‘It’s perfect for smaller groups looking for something completely different, hosting meetings and private parties as well as a range of activities such as deep-sea fishing, writing a novel, sailing, cooking your catch, kayaking, watching sunsets, scuba diving or meditation in the legendary lighthouse itself.’

Mirja Lilja Hagsjö, the hotel’s chief of operations, said: ‘The spirit of the old lighthouse master is all over the place. This is a home, not a hotel, filled with history.’

While Erik Nissen Johansen, the founder of design agency Stylt, which is responsible for the concept and interior design, added: ‘During my 30 years within the hospitality business, I have rarely come across such a unique destination.

‘It’s all there – the remote location, the fantastic nature, the extreme weather conditions, the thrilling history – and soon, great hospitality with a dash of roughness and low-key luxury.’

Currently, British travellers are free to enter Sweden. It is also on the FCDO’s travel corridor list, meaning holidaymakers do not have to quarantine on their return to the UK.