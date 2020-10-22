sweet-video-shows-children-with-down-syndrome-being-ring-bearers-at-their-speech-therapist’s-wedding

A sweet wedding video showing children with Down’s syndrome being their teacher’s ring bearers is melting hearts around the globe.

Mechanical engineer José Victor Flach moved his fiancée Cíntia Bonfante Pereira to tears during their wedding ceremony in Caxias do Sul Brazil, with the touching surprise.

The video captured the moment Cíntia, a speech therapist, turned around to see her students with Down’s syndrome meet her down the aisle.

The couple then took a moment to say hello to each of the children, making them feel special on the occasion, as the emotional crowd looked on.

Cíntia later shared the footage on Instagram, where the adorable moment quickly went viral.

The students were seen walking down the aisle in adorable outfits during the moving ceremony, which took place in March

Brazilina bride Cíntia Bonfante Pereira from Caxias do Sul was moved to tears when her groom José Vitor Flach surprised her during their wedding ceremony by asking her student with Down Syndrome to be their ring bearers

The bride-to-be was overcome with emotion the moment she turned around and discovered the children.

José had planned the whole surprise ahead of their nuptials, and could be seen beaming next to his fiancée.

The couple, who were standing in front of their priest, waved as their ring bearers made their way to them.

One little boy led the way, dressed smartly in a shirt and trousers with braces and a bow tie, holding a young classmate’s hand as she made her way down the aisle in a white bridesmaids dress.

Cíntia had always wanted to get the children involved in the wedding, but was told it was not possible. In fact, José had planned the whole surprise beforehand

The bride was immediately overcome with emotions during the beautiful ceremony and began crying

All the girls wore white dresses with colourful bows and flowers in their hair.

One held on to a tiny bouquet of flowers while another could be seen with a large lollipop.

Two cheeky boys made quite the entrance when they followed the group in an electric car, while minders made sure they ‘drove’ in the right direction.

Cíntia, who could not have been more touched, fought back tears of joy as she got to the children’s level to greet them.

The couple beamed and waved as the children made their way to the altar during the sweet video

The couple took the time to embrace and talk to every child to make each one of them feel special.

The bride reflected on the beautiful moment after her nuptials.

She revealed she had always wanted to have the children involved in her wedding, but her groom had planned the whole thing to be a surprise.

‘It was very emotional because I asked the priest from the church we got married to let me have the kids I had in my practice, but he said that I couldn’t.

‘In reality my husband had asked him to say that because he had already planned it with the priest.

During the sweet ceremony, the flower girls, holding bouquets and candy, made their way to the altar quickly followed by two boys in an electrical car

The couple had a special moment with each of the children before the ceremony and posed for pictures with them afterwards

‘I truly love what I do and I am lucky to be able to help them have a better quality of life. I believe that every person has potential,’ she added.

‘We need to look at them beyond their disabilities so then we can help them surpass the barriers they have in life.’

The wedding was made all the more special by the fact that José and Cíntia got hitched on March 14, one day before steps were taken in Brazil to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The bride said the couple had felt ‘very lucky’ to share their moments with their loved ones and Cíntia’s students.

The happy bride said she was thrilled by how popular the video proved online. In an Instagram post she said: ‘Every time I watch, I get even more emotional!’

José and Cíntia got hitched in a beautiful ceremony on March 14, a day before Brazil put in place restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus

The speech therapist, who shared her wedding video on Instagram, said she got emotional every time she watched it

‘I love my profession so much and having the opportunity to have some of the children with me on this day was inexplicable, the emotion overcame me in a way that I thought my heart would not take!

‘Immensely happy with the repercussion of this video because my dream has always been to spread the beauty of social and school inclusion, and this video, without meaning to, became the living proof that everyone deserves equal opportunities!

‘And that is what I have always fought for! And with this visibility that the video is having we are able to show how much more beautiful everything is when we include everyone,’ she said.