Switching your mortgage could see you keep €200 a month in your wallet

Switching your mortgage can seem like a pain. It was hard enough to get it in the first place, right? But if new lower fixed interest rates mean about €200 more in your wallet, you’d be mad not to. Especially if that’s €200 every month.

The arrival of Avant Money is bringing some real competition to the Irish mortgage market. Backed by Spanish bank Bankinter, it is offering a market-leading 1.95 per cent fixed mortgage rate to owner occupiers with a deposit, or existing equity, of 40 per cent or more of their loan. If that’s you, the monthly savings could be substantial.