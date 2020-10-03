T-Classic expresses emotions over current EP, ‘Alirat’

By Adeniyi Adewoyin

SINGING sensation, T-Classic has expressed deep emotions over his current Elongated Play entitled Alirat.

Days after announcing the release of the new project, T-Classic explained the emotions behind the recording of the songs, which is named after his label boss, Darasimi Famoyin’s mum, Mrs Alirat Famoyin, who passed away recently.

The 4-track EP, according to the Nobody fine pass you singer, inspired the album. “Mrs Alirat Famoyin was my biggest fan. Not only was she the first to listen to my new songs, but she would also offer solid opinion and guidance when needed. She was caring, loving, and really supportive. She would call me every time she heard my song played on the TV or radio,” T-Classic said.

Continuing, the singer said, “Recording the EP made me shed tears as I couldn’t bring myself to the realisation that the woman we all loved and went to when things got bad is no more. I feel so blessed to have known her. She will be missed so much.”