T.Coded joins GME Entertainment, features Teedot in new single “Yawa”

By Ekaette Bassey

The flourishing Nigeria music industry is about to witness a new thing as a new kid on the block, T.Coded is set to take over the industry. Although, T.Coded, a hip hop act, born Yasere Ibitayo, is not a greenhorn in the music industry but the young singer is prepared to make a noticeable impact in the music industry even as he just repackaged himself and his trade to take his music career to the next level.

Major among his latest moves is recent signing into an established entertainment company, GME. In the same vein, T.Coded just concluded recording of a single titled “Yawa” expected to be a hit featuring another established artiste on GME entertainment, Michael Philips a.k.a Teedott.

The single, Yawa, a part of tracks in his yet-to-be-released album was produced by Jayfred and the effort is expected to take over the airwaves in days to come even as efforts are in top gear to hit location for the video.

T.Coded, in a brief chat said “I have been around for some time and I understand the industry better, that’s why I am repackaged to make a more significant impact. And I think with my signing to GME label and the help of more experienced artists like Teedott putting me through, I believe the sky is just a stepping stone”.

VANGUARD