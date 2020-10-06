Tambuwal’s aide’s son remanded for rape

Adamu Suleiman, Sokoto

SOKOTO Magistrate Court on Monday remanded one Aminu Hayatu Tafida aka Jaffa, son of the Special Adviser to Governor Aminu Tambuwal for allegedly raping a minor.

Four others, Umar Abubakar, Masa’ud Abubakar Gidado and Aliyu Shehu Kangiwa and Hafiz Ja’afar who were allegedly complicit in the circulation a sex video of the rape were granted bail.

The son of the Special Adviser, Aminu Hayatu Tafida, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate, Shu’aibu Ahmad remanded Tafida in the Sokoto Correctional Centre to enable the police complete their investigation and seek legal advice from the Ministry of Justice.

The court adjourned the matter till October 19 for mention.