tampax-slammed-over-tweet-celebrating-the-‘diversity-of-all-people-who-bleed’-amid-calls-for-boycott

Tampax has faced a backlash online after saying that ‘not all people with periods are women’.

The tampon company tweeted in support of transgender people and insisted that ‘not all women have periods’.

The company said: ‘Fact: Not all women have periods. Also a fact: Not all people with periods are women. Let’s celebrate the diversity of all people who bleed.

‘#mythbusting #periodtruths #transisbeautiful.’

But some feminists online accused Tampax’s owner, Procter & Gamble, of ‘erasing’ women with their message.

Others praised the company for the inclusivity and show of support to trans people in the tweet.

Among those stoking the flames online were Laurence Fox, who wrote: ‘I’m genuinely interested to know who at Tampax thought it might be a good idea to gamble your entire client base (Biological Women) against this anti-factual and anti woman, virtue vomit.’

Others criticising the brand include trans man Buck Angel, who said: ‘The only people who get periods are biological women and transgender men.

‘No other humans get their periods. So no NOT all people get their periods.’

Others online questioned the science of the statement, saying only women have uteruses.

It led to calls to boycott the popular brand by customers who feel they are being ‘erased’ by the message.

But pro-trans groups praised the post for including different identities in their message of inclusion and support.

They said much of the criticism directed towards Tampax was ‘transphobic’ and being carried out by ‘TERFs’ – trans-exclusionary radical feminists.

One person wrote: ‘Thank you, people behind Tampax, for your inclusive language.

‘There’s a lot of hate in the comments but know there are people who see and appreciate it. It’s such a small gesture and hurts literally no one.’

It comes after high street chain Superdrug last month unveiled a new range of sanitary products ‘for people who menstruate’.

The sanitary towels and tampons, marketed under the brand name Luna, were launched with the aim of being ‘as inclusive as possible’.

Procter & Gamble were contacted for comment.