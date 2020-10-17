Tanker Explodes On Otedola Bridge

The scene of the tanker explosion on the Otedola Bridge, Berger axis of Lagos on October 17, 2020. Credit: LASEMA

Tragedy occurred in the Otedola Bridge, Berger axis of Lagos State on Saturday following a tanker explosion.

Confirming the development, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said the incident occurred around 2.00 am involving a tanker loaded with Premium Motor Spirit and a truck carrying other goods.

The Director-General of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyitolu, said both trucks were out-bound Lagos for delivery.

Channels Television learned that a stationary truck with registration number KBG91XA containing PMS which wasn’t involved in the collision was equally affected by the fire.

However, there were no reported casualties.

Osaanyitolu explained that a combination of responders have put out the fire, while the affected vehicles are being moved away with efforts to decongest traffic on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Right now, the area has been cordoned off to prevent any further disaster as vehicles have been advised to make use of alternative routes.