Breaking News

Tanker Explodes On Otedola Bridge

By
0
Views: Visits 0
The scene of the tanker explosion on the Otedola Bridge, Berger axis of Lagos on October 17, 2020. Credit: LASEMA

Tragedy occurred in the Otedola Bridge, Berger axis of Lagos State on Saturday following a tanker explosion.

Confirming the development, the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said the incident occurred around 2.00 am involving a tanker loaded with Premium Motor Spirit and a truck carrying other goods.

The Director-General of LASEMA, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyitolu, said both trucks were out-bound Lagos for delivery.

Channels Television learned that a stationary truck with registration number KBG91XA containing PMS which wasn’t involved in the collision was equally affected by the fire.

However, there were no reported casualties.

Osaanyitolu explained that a combination of responders have put out the fire, while the affected vehicles are being moved away with efforts to decongest traffic on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

Right now, the area has been cordoned off to prevent any further disaster as vehicles have been advised to make use of alternative routes.


China set to pass legislation to counter US tech restrictions

Previous article

New Zealand election: Jacinda Ardern’s party seizes big lead in initial tallies

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Breaking News