Tanker explosion causes traffic gridlock on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

A tanker explosion which occurred at Otedola Bridge in the wee hours of Saturday has caused heavy traffic gridlock on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

According to the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the accident occurred when a trailer encountered a mechanical error and crashed into the oil tanker, causing the explosion.

No lives were lost in the explosion.

“On arrival at scene of the incident, it was discovered that a tanker loaded with PMS was engulfed by fire,” LASEMA said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

“Information gathered revealed that the fire started at about 2:20 a.m. and the cause could not yet be ascertained (then).

“The incident occurred when a 40feet containerized truck loaded with fabric had a brake failure while moving inward Berger, in the process collided with a tanker loaded with 33,000 liters of PMS on motion. The impact of the collision resulted to fire outbreak. ”

“However, the fire affected the 40ft containerized truck and high tension wire in the incident which was transmitted on the Agency’s 767/112 Emergency Toll Free Lines at 2:49am with a 3Minutes Response Time.

Tanker Accident

“No casualty was recorded. However, effort to put out the fire is currently ongoing by Lagos State Fire Fighters and LASEMA Response Team,” the agency said.

The emergency response agency said its officials are present at the accident scene.