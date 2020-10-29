tanzania:-magufuli-takes-lead-as-electoral-body-announces-preliminary-results

News From Africa

President John Magufuli took early lead in Presidential election as the National Electoral Commission (NEC) started announcing provision on Thursday.

According to the preliminary results from 16 constituencies announced NEC’s chairman Judge (Rtd), Semistocles Kaijage, the CCM candidate was leading, followed by opposition Chadema’s candidate Tundu Lissu.

Earlier today, NEC announced preliminary results from 12 and Dr John Magufuli was ahead of other 14 presidential candidates.

Some few minutes later, the commission announced results from other four constituencies.

