Tanzania: Top Guitarist Saidi Mabera Mourned

The Tanzanian music fraternity and East Africa in general is this week mourning the death of celebrated guitarist Saidi Mabera of the legendary Msondo Ngoma Band.

Mabera (also popularly known as Dokta wa Solo), who died earlier last week after a short illness, was one of the longest-surviving guitarists who remained consistently with one group – for more than 45 years.

Most artistes have been known to switch bands as happens with footballers.

Speaking to the Nation on Thursday, fellow musician Abbu Omar said the veteran guitarist succumbed to chest complications.

“We all joined other musicians during his burial according to muslim rites in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday,” he said.

Mabera’s group Msondo Ngoma has had a streak of group-name changes, initially from Nuta Jazz, ,Juwata Jazz, Ottu Jazz to the current Msondo Ngoma band .

Sadly, the Msondo Ngoma band lost key members in the past 20 years, among them singers Muhidin Gurumo (2014), Shaban Dede (2017), Hemedi “Chiriku” Maneti, TX Moshi William, Suleiman Mbwembe amongst others.

Like TX Moshi and Maneti, Mabera has died while he is still involved in active music.

Throughout his illustrious musical career, he is known to have mentored many other musicians.

Mabera’s distinct solo guitar features on the Msondo Ngoma group’s latest album featuring the “Shukrani ya Punda’ song. He played the lead guitar on all recordings for the more than four decades he was actively involved with the group.

This year he was marking his 50th anniversary in music with 43 years at the helm of Nuta, Juwata, Ottu Jazz and Msondo Ngoma.

Mabera was involved in stage rivalry with Dar-based Congolese musician Ndala Kusheba, who is known for playing the 12-string guitar.

Notably, the deep-voiced Gurumo also did the lead vocals on tracks like ‘Kassim’, ‘Barua kutoka mama’ and ‘MV Mapenzi’.

Similarly, Hassan Bitchuka, who was once a singer with the then Juwata Jazz and later Ottu Jazz, has also been actively involved with the Mlimani Park Orchestra Band.

Bitchuka is among those encouraged by Mabera to join him in the Nuta Jazz band from where he excelled as a singer and composer.

