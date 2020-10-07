Taoiseach pays tribute to ‘selfless’ CMO returning to help country deal with Covid-19

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has paid tribute in the Dáil to Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Tony Holohan and his “selfless” commitment to the country.

Mr Martin said he met the CMO on Wednesday morning and they had a “very good discussion. I paid tribute to his commitment to the country and the selfless way he has come back to help the country deal with the pandemic.”

Dr Holohan stood back from his position for a number of months to care for his wife who is receiving palliative care for terminal cancer.

Mr Martin said: “We both share a clear determination to get the country through Covid-19 with the help of everyone in this House and across society also.”

The Taoiseach previously worked with the CMO when he served as minister for health during the Sars (severe acute respiratory syndrome) epidemic in 2003.

Tribute

The Taoiseach’s tribute to the CMO follows the stinging criticism on Monday night by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar of Nphet (National Public Health Emergency Team) which advised that the entire State should go from Level 2 to the most severe lockdown Level 5 of restrictions to combat the virus.

Following a meeting between the three Government party leaders and the CMO the Cabinet rejected the advice and opted for the State to move to Level 3 instead.

Dr Holohan who returned to his role at the weekend, chairs the committee and Mr Varadkar said its advice was not “thought through” and was “landed on us”.

But on Tuesday evening the Tánaiste warned his parliamentary party that a short lockdown may still happen despite the Government rejecting Nphet’s advice to move to Level 5.

The Taoiseach told the Dáil on Tuesday that the Government had to look at the “wider issues” of the economy, business and jobs and not just Nphet advice.