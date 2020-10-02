Taoiseach wishes Trump well and says second Covid-19 wave underway in Europe

A second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic is underway across Europe, Taoiseach Micheál Martin warned on Friday, as he expressed sympathies to US president Donald Trump and his wife Melania after the couple tested positive.

“May I say as a preface to this, to wish President Trump and his wife Melania the very best in terms of wishing them a speedy recovery,” Mr Martin said on the sidelines of a summit of the 27 European Union leaders in Brussels.

“It’s difficult for them to have tested positive for Covid-19 and we wish them a speedy recovery. It reminds us all of the very present prevalence of this virus.”

The 27 EU leaders met to discuss the severe economic impact of the pandemic among other issues, in a summit that had been delayed by a week because its chair European Council President Charles Michel was forced to go into quarantine after exposure to the virus.

Mr Martin said the leaders had agreed to work on increased coordination in procuring and distributing vaccines currently under development, and on a system of classifying risk in different countries that would bring travel rules across the EU into line.

“Today in the European Council it’s very, very clear that a second wave is on the way across Europe,” Mr Martin warned, describing a “very similar pattern, younger people being infected first, then a higher incidence among the broader population”.

“There’s a lot of concern about the health and economic impact of Covid and also the duration this will continue,” he added.

“The story in Ireland is not unique, it’s quite similar to the pattern across Europe. It calls for increased coordination on a number of fronts.”