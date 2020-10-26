taraba-extends-curfew-over-looting

By Ben Adaji Jalingo

Taraba has extended the curfew imposed on Jalingo, the state capital to 24 hours until further notice.

Deputy Governor, Engr. Haruna Manu, announced this on Sunday night.

He said that government has carefully reviewed developments in the last 24 hours and decided to extend the curfew to safeguard lives and properties.

“All law-abiding citizens are advised to stay at home and allow security agencies who are under strict instructions to enforce the curfew and equally protect innocent citizens,” he stated.

He said government is not unaware of those on essential duties, adding such persons are requested to carry with them official identification cards to show security operatives on demand to avoid embarrassment.

The Nation reports some of the hoodlums who attempted to loot private shops and businesses centres in Jalingo on Sunday night were repelled by security agencies in collaboration with the local neighbourhood security known as “COMMITTEE “.