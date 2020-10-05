Taraba group lauds gov for restoring peace

Youths of Taraba State under the aegis of Ussa Youths Congress (UYC) have commended Governor Darius Ishaku for restoring peace to the state.

The youths from Ussa Council, in the southern part of the state, which had been bedevilled by insecurity, agreed that peace had returned to the area.

Led by Dan Tsiterimam, the group, which stormed the state secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) yesterday in their numbers, said Ishaku’s developmental projects spread across the zone spurred them to action.

The security challenges in the state range from the Tiv/Jukun crisis to kidnappings and other forms of banditry.

Ishaku was described by the youths as a “workaholic governor with a huge record of rescuing several communities in Taraba.”

