Taraba water corporation laments evasion of water bills by privileged individuals

By
… Says it gets more cooperation from average citizens

Immunisation: Taraba to scale-up centers to 817

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

Taraba Water and Sewerage Corporation, TAWASCO, has lamented the evasion of water bills by some privileged individuals in the state who currently enjoys its services.

The Managing Director of TAWASCO, Buba Siam, who spoke Monday at a 3-days Capacity building workshop by Connected Development, CODE, on WASH budget monitoring and tracking in the state, said evasion of water bills, is a threat to the sustainability of the corporation.

TAWASCO, which in 2019 became commercialised, is currently being supported with technical support fund by USAID/E-WASH to become more efficient and self-sustaining

Siam, however, said the water agency gets more cooperation from average citizens of the state who subscribed to their services.

In his words, “our major challenge now is revenue collection from customers.

“It is even more disturbing that the privileged members of the society who are supposed to even subsidize for ordinary citizens of the state are the ones refusing to pay their bills.

“We even get more cooperation from the average citizen of the state who enjoys our services.”

He further said the sustainability of the revenue-generating government corporation is currently threatened if there is no behavioral change.

According to him, “we are currently enjoying the best of political will on WASH activities in Taraba state but then sustainability is key.

“The change of mindset by water consumers to paying their water bills is the only way we can sustain this corporation.”

Speaking earlier, the state Commissioner for Water Resources, Nya Akirikwen pledged the continuous support of the state government to WASH activities in the state.

