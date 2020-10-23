tarabans-stockpile-food-against-#endsars-crisis

Fearing the unknown, residents of Taraba State has stormed major markets in Jalingo metropolis and councils in Taraba State to buy foodstuff and other valuables for storage against a crisis that may arise from the ongoing protests.

The nationwide protests against police brutality and bad governance are spreading to every nook and cranny of the country.

Citing the 24-hour curfew in some states, most of the buyers told The Guardian that there was a need for them to stockpile their homes with foods and other valuables, to prepare for the unknown.

“The truth is that I don’t want my family to experience what we went through during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) lockdown when even water became gold. So I think it is better to act fast now before it would be too late again,” said Paul Adamu.

But salary-earners, whose dream of treading same path would only materialise at month-end, have as well begun to prepare for an imminent crisis by sourcing loans to purchase necessities.