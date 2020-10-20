Taraji P Henson Splits From Fiancé Kelvin Hayden

Taraji P Henson and Kelvin Hayden

Hollywood star actress Taraji P Henson has confirmed that her engagement to former NFL player Kelvin Hayden is over.

The “Empire” actress made this known during an appearance Monday on “The Breakfast Club.”

The “Hidden Figures” actress was part of a panel discussion on “The Breakfast Club” about trauma and relationships.

She said she loves Black men and Black love and is a fan of mental health support for her community.

“It hurts when relationships don’t last,” she said. “I love to see Black love and I want to see more of it. I want to see our relationships last and make it.”

Speaking about the split, she said:

““I’m dedicated to the black man, y’all. I just turned 50 and I mean, I hadn’t said it yet, but it didn’t work out,” she told the hosts of the popular New York City radio show. “I tried. I was, like ‘Therapy, let’s do the therapy thing,’ but if you’re both not on the same page with that then you feel like, you’re taking it on yourself. And that’s not a fair position for anybody to play in a relationship.”

She goes on to add:

“My happiness is not his responsibility and his is not mine. We have to first learn how to make ourselves happy, to make each other happy. So, when one person is taking on the weight of the entire relationship, it’s never going to work.”

The “Acrimony” star continues:

“You have to show up, yes you want to be understanding but you can’t lose yourself in that understanding. You have to still stand up for yourself and be there for yourself but it’s hard to do if the other person isn’t doing that either,” she continued. “All of my relationships started looking the same,” Henson added. “Two broken people trying to pick up the pieces.”

50-year-old Henson and 37-year-old Hayden got engaged in 2018 and had scheduled to marry earlier this year but had to postpone their plans due to the coronavirus pandemic.

