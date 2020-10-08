Target’s 8,500 corporate employees will not go back to its Minneapolis headquarters until June 2021

By Matthew Wright For Dailymail.com

Published: 18:20 EDT, 8 October 2020 | Updated: 18:34 EDT, 8 October 2020

A majority of Target’s 8,500 corporate employees will continue to work from home through at least June 2021 as a safety precaution against COVID-19.

Target informed its Minneapolis employees of the news on Thursday.

They are the largest employers in the downtown area of the city, the Star Tribune reports.

Executives for the company shared that remote working will be become some form of the norm for future workplace plans.

Target informed its 8,500 corporate employees in Minneapolis, Minnesota, that they would not be returning to the office until June 2021 on Thursday

‘Importantly, our headquarters planning is not just about a date when we’ll return to our buildings,’ Melissa Kremer, chief human resources officer, said in an email to staff.

‘Like many others, we’re taking this time to reimagine the future role of the office and where and how work gets done.’

She added: ‘Our intent is to blend the best of both work environments.’

Those whose work is dependent on the headquarter facilities will still continue to work from Target’s offices in the Twin Cities.

It is currently unknown just how many of those employees will remain on the grounds.

Minneapolis, like other urban business sectors, have been slammed by the pandemic. Roughly one in 10 workers are regularly working in their physical office space.