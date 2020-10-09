Teacher’s aide, 24, indicted on claims she had sex with THREE students

By Andrew Court and Emily Crane For Dailymail.com

Ashlyn Faye Bell, 24, is accused of having sex with the three boys – two who are 17 and one who is 16 – on separate occasions at her home in New Boston, Texas in November last year

A Texas teacher’s aide is facing up to 60 years in prison after being charged with having sexual intercourse with three teenage students.

On Thursday, Ashlyn Faye Bell, 24, was indicted by a Bowie County Grand Jury on two counts of improper relationship between educator and student and one count of sexual assault of a child.

Belle was employed at the Texas High School in Texarkana between August 2019 and May 2020, where she worked both in the library and as a classroom aide.

Police started investigating Bell earlier this summer after a teacher overheard a group of the boys talking about how one of them may have gotten the aide pregnant.

Two of her alleged victims are aged 17, and the other is 16. While the age of consent in Texas is 17, it is illegal for an educator to have sex with a student of any age unless they are married to one another.

The first victim, 17, claims he had sex with Bell at her New Boston home over Thanksgiving break last November.

Bell allegedly began communicating with the minor on SnapChat and picked him up from a truck stop before taking him home with her.

The victim claims that Bell, who is a single mom, put her young child to sleep before luring him into her bedroom.

A second victim, also aged 17, says he also had sex with Bell that same autumn.

According to The Texakarna Gazette, he allegedly visited her home on multiple occasions as she was ‘tutoring’ him. The teen says they had sex during one of those sessions.

Bell, who is the mother of at least one child and , was working as a teacher’s assistant and in the library at Texas High School at the time of the alleged offences

Meanwhile, a third boy, aged 16, says he had sex with Bell in late November, and she picked him up from his house with her child in the backseat.

It was not immediately clear if Bell is or was recently pregnant.

She has been released on a $150,000 bond and the case is due to return to court later in the year.