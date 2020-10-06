TEACHERS DAY: Kogi short of 3000 teachers – ASUSS Boss

By Boluwaji Obahopo

As Teachers in Kogi State join their other counterparts across the world to celebrate this year’s Teachers Day, the Kogi State Chairman, Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools, ASUSS, has decried the dearth of teachers in state schools.

State Chairman of ASUSS, Ranti Ojo said the union the abysmal shortage of teachers in Kogi Schools was one of the reasons for abysmal performance of students in terminal examinations.

He said the shortage was from the fallout of the screening exercise which led to the exit of teachers from the classrooms due to massive compulsory retirement inflicted on the sector.

He, however, urged the state government to look into recruitment of 3000 teachers to bridge the gap of inadequacy.

Mr. Ranti also called the attention of the state government to other deplorable condition of schools.

“We wish to once again as usual, draw attention to the deplorable conditions of most of our schools. We cannot but paint the gloomy pictures of over 90% of our schools where, apart from the shortage of teachers, infrastructures are dilapidated, laboratories are non-existent, libraries are without book, and where there are books, the books are out of date.

“Infrastructural materials are no longer known as part of school necessities and sports and extracurricular activities have for long been forgotten as part of school’s routine. We are therefore seizing the opportunity presented to us today to once again, renew our call on the government to as a matter of urgency, declare a state of emergency in secondary school education in the state to steer it away from the precipice where it is now heading” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria