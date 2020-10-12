…Team undergoes another COVID-19 test

Daily News

By Oluwamayomikun Orekoya

The entire Nigeria national team will be tested for the coronavirus today for the second time in a week ahead of their international friendly with Tunisia tomorrow, according to the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

The team had earlier done tests and given a clean bill of health last week before their 1-0 loss to African Champions Algeria on Friday.

The NFF also announced that the team is recovering well from the Fennecs defeat and would be hoping for a better game against the Carthage Eagles in Austria.

“We are taking another COVID-19  testing tomorrow (Monday) ahead of Tuesday’s game.” Toyin Ibitoye, media officer of the team, said on Sunday evening.

“We have had very good recovery after Friday’s game and we have had some good training sessions too…so we are hoping for a better game and result on Tuesday against Tunisia,” he added.

